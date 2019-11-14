Pacers' Goga Bitadze: Questionable Friday
Bitadze (concussion) is questionable for Friday's tilt against the Rockets, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
A concussion has forced Bitadze to miss three straight contests. More information on his availability may emerge following the Pacers' Friday morning shootaround.
