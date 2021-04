Bitadze (ankle) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against Portland.

This is the fourth straight game for which Bitadze is listed as questionable, and he was ultimately ruled out of the previous three. If that's again the case Tuesday, Oshae Brissett and JaKarr Sampson would likely hang onto increased roles with Domantas Sabonis (back) and Myles Turner (toe) already ruled out.