Bitadze (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Hawks, Brad Rowland of Locked On Hawks reports.

The big man made his return from a multi-game absence Wednesday night against the Kings and saw 21 minutes of action, though his night was marred by a verbal altercation with assistant coach Greg Foster, which netted Bitadze a fine and Foster a one-game suspension. On the second night of a back-to-back, the Pacers will wait to see how Bitadze's ankle responds before deciding on his status.