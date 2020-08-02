Bitadze (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Washington.

The rookie was held out of Saturday's re-opening win over the Sixers, and the Pacers will wait to see how the knee feels at shootaround Monday before making a final call on his status. If Bitadze can't go against the Wizards, T.J. Leaf will likely serve as the backup to starting center Myles Turner.

