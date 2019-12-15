Pacers' Goga Bitadze: Recalled by parent club
Bitadze was recalled by the Pacers on Sunday, dadas reports.
Bitadze will come back up to the Pacers after a one-game stint in the G League. He's seen just five total minutes over his past three games as Domanatas Sabonis and Myles Turner have eaten up most of the frontcourt touches.
