Pacers' Goga Bitadze: Recalled from G League
The Pacers recalled Bitadze from the G League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Wednesday.
Bitadze presumably will be active Wednesday against the Bucks in the Pacers' final game before the All-Star break after a one-day stint in the G League. The rookie big man played 39 minutes for Fort Wayne in its 123-119 overtime loss to the Maine Red Claws on Tuesday, finishing with 13 points (6-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks.
