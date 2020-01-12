The Pacers recalled Bitadze from the G League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Sunday.

Bitadze turned in huge performance for Fort Wayne in its 120-112 loss to the Windy City Bulls on Saturday, putting up 25 points (10-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 20 rebounds, eight blocks, four assists and two steals in 45 minutes. He'll likely be active for the Pacers' next contest Monday versus Philadelphia, presumably acting as the top backup to starting center Myles Turner.