Bitadze had five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks in Wednesday's loss to the Kings.

Making his return from an ankle injury, Bitadze came off the bench and saw 21 minutes of action in the 104-93 defeat. The second-year big was involved in a verbal altercation with assistant coach Greg Foster, so it remains to be seen if that could affect his role in Thursday's home matchup against the Hawks. The Pacers have since suspended Foster for one game, while Bitadze was hit with an undisclosed fine.