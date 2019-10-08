Bitadze (ankle) was unable to practice Tuesday and won't play in Friday's preseason game against the Bulls, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Mitadze continues to battle a right ankle sprain, and he'll miss his squad's third preseason matchup as a result. Indiana's next preseason matchup is slated for Oct. 15, and an update on Mitadze's status should come before that time.

