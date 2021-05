Bitadze (ankle) will not play in Monday's game against the Wizards, Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files reports.

While the Pacers did note that Bitadze has progressed to 1-on-1 work with contact, he's not quite ready to return to game action yet. Monday will mark his seventh straight absence, which comes at a difficult time for the Myles Turner-less Pacers. Expect Domantas Sabonis and Oshae Brissett to handle most of the minute up front Monday.