Pacers' Goga Bitadze: Scores 14 points in NBA debut
Bitadze totaled 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, and one block in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 119-111 loss to the Timberwolves.
Bitadze showed off his shooting range in his first NBA appearance. However, he also finished with six turnovers and four fouls. Starting big men Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis each saw 17 minutes in this one, so Bitadze likely shouldn't be expected to see such a substantial load of playing time once the regular season starts.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Best Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.