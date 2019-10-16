Bitadze totaled 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, and one block in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 119-111 loss to the Timberwolves.

Bitadze showed off his shooting range in his first NBA appearance. However, he also finished with six turnovers and four fouls. Starting big men Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis each saw 17 minutes in this one, so Bitadze likely shouldn't be expected to see such a substantial load of playing time once the regular season starts.