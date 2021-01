Bitadze totaled eight points (4-4 FG) and two rebounds over nine minutes in Friday's 108-105 loss to the Hornets.

Bitadze has had relatively consistent playing time off the bench across the past three contests, and he was perfect on his field goal attempts in Friday's loss. Over four games since making his season debut Jan. 17, Bitadze is averaging 6.3 points and 2.5 rebounds over 12.0 minutes per contest.