Pacers' Goga Bitadze: Secures visa
Bitadze has been granted a visa and is now eligible to play for the Pacers.
Hailing from the country of Georgia, Bitadze needed to secure a visa before coming to the United States for work. Though he's technically been on the Pacers' summer league roster, he has yet to play in a game due to the issue. However, it's possible he takes the floor for the team at some point during the LVSL. As of Friday, the rookie is in Indiana, so it seems unlikely he'll participate in Friday's game against the Clippers. But Bitadze might be available for the playoffs, which start Saturday.
