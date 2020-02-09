Pacers' Goga Bitadze: Sent to G League
The Pacers assigned Bitadze to the G League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Sunday.
Bitadze will join Alize Johnson on assignment in the G League along with two-way players Brian Bowen and Naz Mitrou-Long. All four are expected to suit up Sunday in Fort Wayne's matchup with Delaware. Look for Bitadze to move back to the parent club ahead of Monday's home game against the Nets.
