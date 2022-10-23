Bitadze totaled 14 points (6-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 25 minutes during Saturday's 124-115 victory over the Pistons.

Bitadze came out of nowhere to deliver easily his best game of the season thus far. With Isaiah Jackson moving into the starting lineup and Terry Taylor shifting to the bench, Bitadze was able to soak up the bulk of the backup center minutes. If a guaranteed 25-minute-per-night role was on the cards, he would absolutely be a player to snap up in standard formats. While he is worth a flier, just in case this can stick for a handful of games, it's hard to see him being anything more than a streaming consideration on most nights.