Bitadze finished Thursday's loss to Indiana with 10 points (2-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 24 minutes.

Bitadze came into the contest having gone 0-for-8 from the field over his previous two contests, so his 10-point performance against the Pacers was a bit of a bounceback. The big man also chipped in on the boards and as a distributor to notch one of his finest all-around efforts of the campaign. He has received an average of only 12.4 minutes per contest this season, leading to a quiet stat line of 5.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocked shots.