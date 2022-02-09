Bitadze produced 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists, three blocks and two steals in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 133-112 loss to the Hawks.

With Domantas Sabonis traded to the Kings and Myles Turner (foot) still out, Bitadze was back in the starting lineup Tuesday. The third-year big man scored in double figures once again and has now notched at least 10 points in all five of his starts. He also registered multiple blocks and steals in the same game for the first this season. In the absence of Sabonis, the starting center job appears to be Bitadze's too loose, though fellow frontcourt players Oshae Brissett and Terry Taylor both garnered significant roles off the bench.