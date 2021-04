Bitadze will start Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Pacers reporter Scott Agness reports.

As expected, with both Myles Turner (ankle) and Domantas Sabonis (ankle) out, Bitadze will move into the lineup at center for his first start since November of 2019. Bitadze is yet to play more than 19 minutes in any game this season, but there's a good chance that will change Wednesday night.