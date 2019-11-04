Bitadze totaled nine points (4-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four rebounds, four blocks, and three assists in 19 minutes during Sunday's 108-95 win over the Bulls.

Bitadze was very impressive in his first career start despite fouling out in limited minutes. He's been solid across these last two games, and with Myles Turner (ankle) sidelined for a bit, Bitadze could be in line to contribute decent counting stats this upcoming week even if Domantas Sabonis (calf) is ready to return for Tuesday's matchup with the Hornets.