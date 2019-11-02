Bitadze accumulated 10 points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, and four blocks in 25 minutes during Friday's 102-95 win over the Cavaliers.

Bitadze was the biggest beneficiary of Myles Turner (ankle) being sidelined, as the rookie big man earned the fifth-most minutes on the team. T.J. Leaf started alongside Domantas Sabonis but played just eight minutes, as Bitadze came in and seized the day. Given that Sabonis has some limitations on the defensive end, Bitadze could be in line for similar minute totals while Turner heals up.