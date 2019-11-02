Pacers' Goga Bitadze: Strong showing in 25 minutes
Bitadze accumulated 10 points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, and four blocks in 25 minutes during Friday's 102-95 win over the Cavaliers.
Bitadze was the biggest beneficiary of Myles Turner (ankle) being sidelined, as the rookie big man earned the fifth-most minutes on the team. T.J. Leaf started alongside Domantas Sabonis but played just eight minutes, as Bitadze came in and seized the day. Given that Sabonis has some limitations on the defensive end, Bitadze could be in line for similar minute totals while Turner heals up.
More News
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.