Bitadze won't return to Monday's game against the Spurs after suffering a left ankle sprain, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

It's unclear as to how much time Bitadze will miss, but the Pacers are already short-handed at center, with both Domantas Sabonis (back) and Myles Turner (foot) already ruled out of Monday's contest. Bitadze finished Monday's contest with seven points, nine rebounds and five blocks in 23 minutes.