Bitadze scored seven points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to along with six rebounds, five blocks and one assist across 18 minutes in Sunday's win over the Grizzlies.

Bitadze saw less than 20 minutes again even with Myles Turner (ankle) sidelined. However, he made the most of his opportunity, blocking a career-best five shots. Bitadze hasn't played a large role in the offense with his increased role, but has now swatted multiple shots in three of his last four contests. If Turner is able to return Tuesday against the Clippers, Bitadze would be headed for minimal time.