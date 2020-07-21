Bitadze was withheld from practice Monday with what Pacers head coach Nate McMillan called a soft-tissue injury, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

According to Mark Montieth of the Pacers' official site, Bitadze hasn't practiced in the past week due to the injury, so he's unlikely to be available for the team's first exhibition in Orlando on Thursday versus the Trail Blazers. McMillan didn't seem overly concerned about Bitadze's injury, which the coach believes is a byproduct of the big man working himself back into game shape after the NBA's four-plus-month hiatus. Assuming he's good to go when the Pacers resume their regular season Aug. 1 versus the 76ers, Bitadze will handle a depth role in the frontcourt.