Pacers' Goga Bitadze: To miss third straight matchup
Bitadze (concussion) won't play Tuesday against Oklahoma City.
Bitadze remains in concussion protocol and is set to miss his third straight contest. He'll need to pass through the league's protocol to have a chance to return Friday in Houston.
More News
-
Pacers' Goga Bitadze: Out again Sunday•
-
Pacers' Goga Bitadze: Out with concussion•
-
Pacers' Goga Bitadze: Four more rejections in OT loss•
-
Pacers' Goga Bitadze: Strong showing despite fouling out•
-
Pacers' Goga Bitadze: Getting first start Sunday•
-
Pacers' Goga Bitadze: Strong showing in 25 minutes•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...