Pacers' Goga Bitadze: Will be available Friday
Bitadze (concussion) will be available for Friday's game in Houston, J. Michael of the Indy Star reports.
The Pacers initially called the rookie questionable, but coach Nate McMillan followed up shortly after and clarified that Bitadze will, in fact, be available after missing the last three contests. With Myles Turner still out, Bitadze should step back into a decent-sized role up front.
