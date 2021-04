Bitadze (ankle) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Tony East of Locked On Pacers reports.

Bitadze was listed as questionable for the fourth straight game, and for the fourth straight time he's ultimately been ruled out. With Domantas Sabonis (back) and Myles Turner (toe) also sidelined, expect Oshae Brissett and JaKarr Sampson to once again take on increased roles up front.