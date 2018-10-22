Anigbogu was reassigned to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Monday.

Anigbogu will head to the team's G-League affiliate after appearing in just one of the first three games of the season, recording one block and one rebound across three minutes. The second year big man appeared in 11 games as a rookie, averaging 1.2 points and 0.8 rebounds across 2.7 minutes.

