Pacers' Ike Anigbogu: Assigned to G-League
Anigbogu was reassigned to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Monday.
Anigbogu will head to the team's G-League affiliate after appearing in just one of the first three games of the season, recording one block and one rebound across three minutes. The second year big man appeared in 11 games as a rookie, averaging 1.2 points and 0.8 rebounds across 2.7 minutes.
More News
-
Pacers' Ike Anigbogu: Cleared for training camp•
-
Pacers' Ike Anigbogu: Off summer league roster•
-
Pacers' Ike Anigbogu: Recalled from G-League•
-
Pacers' Ike Anigbogu: Records first double-double in G League•
-
Pacers' Ike Anigbogu: Sent back to G-League•
-
Pacers' Ike Anigbogu: Recalled from G-League•
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Mike Barner offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...