Pacers' Ike Anigbogu: Assigned to G-League
Anigbogu has been assigned to the G-League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants.
Anigbogu has struggled to get on the floor with the Pacers this season, totaling four points, four rebounds, one block and one steal across 17 minutes. He'll seemingly get more time on the floor down in the G-League.
