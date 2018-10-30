Pacers' Ike Anigbogu: Back to Fort Wayne
Anigbogu was assigned to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the G League on Tuesday.
Anigbogu has appeared in just one game for the Pacers this season, playing three minutes in a win over the Nets. He is expected to spend most of the 2018-19 season playing in Fort Wayne.
More News
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...