Pacers' Ike Anigbogu: Cleared for training camp
Anigbogu (knee) has resumed practicing and is fully cleared for the start of training camp, J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star reports.
Anigbogu sat out summer league after undergoing offseason knee surgery, but has apparently made a full recovery after nearly three months of rehab. He'll head into camp without restrictions, though he's unlikely to see much court time in his second season. Al Jefferson is no longer in Indiana, but Kyle O'Quinn was brought in this summer and the Pacers bring back both Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis as well. All three should slot in ahead of Anigbogu on the center depth chart, so don't be surprised if the 19-year-old once again spends significant chunks of time in the G-League.
