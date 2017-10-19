Anigbogu (knee) didn't see the court in the Pacers' 140-131 victory over the Nets on Wednesday.

Though he failed to play, Anigbogu, who was listed as questionable heading into the season opener while recovering from right knee surgery, was one of the 13 players active for the Pacers, suggesting he may just have been excluded from the rotation. He'll retain an injury designation until the Pacers indicate he's fully healthy, but the rookie second-round pick is viewed as a long-term project and isn't expected to have a meaningful impact in 2017-18.