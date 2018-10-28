Pacers' Ike Anigbogu: Levels up
Anigbogu was recalled from the G League on Sunday.
Anigbogu spent the past week in the G League and will likely be sent down many times over by the end of his second season in the league. The 20-year-old should only be expected to enter the game for the Pacers if the contest is lopsided.
