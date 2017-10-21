Pacers' Ike Anigbogu: Not on Saturday's injury report
Anigbogu (knee) is not listed on the injury report in advance of Saturday's game against the Heat.
Anigbogu did not play during the team's opener and saw two minutes Friday against the Trail Blazers. While he's reportedly healthy, it seems like it will take some time for him to get integrated into the rotation.
