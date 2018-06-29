Anigbogu will not play on the Pacers' summer league team after undergoing offseason knee surgery, J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star reports.

This is a new development for Anigbogu, as there as no report of the 19-year-old suffering from any injury until the summer league roster was announced. Anigbogu is currently rehabbing, and it looks like it was a fairly serious procedure given that there is a chance he may not be ready for training camp. Expect another update on Anigbogu to come later in the summer.