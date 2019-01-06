Pacers' Ike Anigbogu: Out Sunday
Anigbogu is inactive for Sunday's game at Toronto due to right knee soreness.
It's unknown how serious his injury is, but for the time being, Anigbogu will be sidelined with right knee soreness. It shouldn't affect the Pacers much, if at all Sunday however, as the UCLA product is only averaging 2.0 minutes across three appearances this year.
