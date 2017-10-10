Play

Anigbogu will not play during Tuesday's game against Maccabi in order to rehab his right knee.

Anigbogu has been dealing with a sore right knee since training camp began and the Pacers seemingly don't want to push their rookie too hard. It's unlikely the injury will spill into the regular season, though it's doubtful he'll see regular run anyway.

