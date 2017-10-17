Pacers' Ike Anigbogu: Questionable for Wednesday's opener
Anigbogu (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's season opener against the Nets.
Anigbogu continues to nurse a sore right knee that's been bothering him since training camp. That said, even if he's available, he likely won't see much run behind the likes of Myles Turner, Thaddeus Young and other frontcourt depth.
