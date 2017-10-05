Anigbogu (knee) is listed as questionable for Friday's preseason matchup with the Cavaliers.

Anigbogu has been dealing with a sore right knee, but he was able to take part in the team's scrimmage earlier this week on Monday and appears to be closing in on a return. He'll shoot for Friday to make his preseason debut, though we may not get final word until after pregame warmups. That being said, once the regular season is here, the 47th overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft is unlikely to get enough minutes to be fantasy relevant.