Pacers' Ike Anigbogu: Questionable Friday vs. Cavaliers
Anigbogu (knee) is listed as questionable for Friday's preseason matchup with the Cavaliers.
Anigbogu has been dealing with a sore right knee, but he was able to take part in the team's scrimmage earlier this week on Monday and appears to be closing in on a return. He'll shoot for Friday to make his preseason debut, though we may not get final word until after pregame warmups. That being said, once the regular season is here, the 47th overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft is unlikely to get enough minutes to be fantasy relevant.
More News
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...