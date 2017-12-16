Pacers' Ike Anigbogu: Reassigned to G-League
Anigbogu was assigned to the G-League on Saturday.
The rookie out of UCLA has some intrigue as a long-term prospect, but he hasn't looked NBA-ready this season and has only appeared sparingly in six games for the Pacers. Expect the 19-year-old to continue to shuttle between the NBA and the G-League throughout the season.
More News
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...