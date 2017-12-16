Anigbogu was assigned to the G-League on Saturday.

The rookie out of UCLA has some intrigue as a long-term prospect, but he hasn't looked NBA-ready this season and has only appeared sparingly in six games for the Pacers. Expect the 19-year-old to continue to shuttle between the NBA and the G-League throughout the season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop