Pacers' Ike Anigbogu: Recalled from G-League
Anigbogu was recalled from the G-League on Tuesday.
Anigbogu was sent down to the G-League on Wednesday. The rookie has appeared in six games with the Pacers in the NBA this season, averaging 2.8 minutes per game. He'll likely remain at the end of the bench going forward since the Pacers will focus on his development.
More News
-
Pacers' Ike Anigbogu: Sent to G League•
-
Pacers' Ike Anigbogu: Recalled from G-League•
-
Pacers' Ike Anigbogu: Assigned to G-League•
-
Pacers' Ike Anigbogu: Not on Saturday's injury report•
-
Pacers' Ike Anigbogu: Doesn't play in season opener•
-
Pacers' Ike Anigbogu: Questionable for Wednesday's opener•
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...