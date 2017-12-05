Anigbogu was recalled from the G-League on Tuesday.

Anigbogu was sent down to the G-League on Wednesday. The rookie has appeared in six games with the Pacers in the NBA this season, averaging 2.8 minutes per game. He'll likely remain at the end of the bench going forward since the Pacers will focus on his development.

