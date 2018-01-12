Anigbogu was recalled from the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the G-League on Friday.

Anigbogu has spent the last month with the Mad Ants but will re-join the team for its clash with the Cavaliers on Friday night. It's unclear, however, whether or not the rookie will remain with the Pacers for their upcoming road trip. Anigbogu has played just 21 total minutes with Indiana this season.