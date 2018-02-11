Play

Anigbogu was recalled from the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the G-League on Sunday.

Anigbogu has bounced between the G-League and NBA all season, but has only played in 10 contests for the Pacers. In 14 games with the Mad Ants, he is averaging 6.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per contest.

