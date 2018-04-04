Anigbogu was recalled from the G-League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Wednesday.

Anigbogu will likely continue to ride the pine for the Pacers, as the team isn't dealing with any frontcourt injuries and he's appeared in just 10 games with the team, totaling 13 points, nine rebounds, three blocks and a steal in 28 minutes. That said, he held a significant role in the G-League, where he's averaged 8.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks across 24.5 minutes.