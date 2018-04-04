Pacers' Ike Anigbogu: Recalled from G-League
Anigbogu was recalled from the G-League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Wednesday.
Anigbogu will likely continue to ride the pine for the Pacers, as the team isn't dealing with any frontcourt injuries and he's appeared in just 10 games with the team, totaling 13 points, nine rebounds, three blocks and a steal in 28 minutes. That said, he held a significant role in the G-League, where he's averaged 8.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks across 24.5 minutes.
More News
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...