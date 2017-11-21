Anigbogu was recalled from the G-League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Tuesday.

Anigbogu has struggled to get on the floor for the Pacers this season, seeing just 17 total minutes. He's garnered more time in the G-League, however, posting 12.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and one block across 23.7 minutes per contest.

