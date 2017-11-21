Pacers' Ike Anigbogu: Recalled from G-League
Anigbogu was recalled from the G-League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Tuesday.
Anigbogu has struggled to get on the floor for the Pacers this season, seeing just 17 total minutes. He's garnered more time in the G-League, however, posting 12.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and one block across 23.7 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Pacers' Ike Anigbogu: Assigned to G-League•
-
Pacers' Ike Anigbogu: Not on Saturday's injury report•
-
Pacers' Ike Anigbogu: Doesn't play in season opener•
-
Pacers' Ike Anigbogu: Questionable for Wednesday's opener•
-
Pacers' Ike Anigbogu: Out Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Ike Anigbogu: Records eight points, two blocks in debut•
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.