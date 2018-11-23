Pacers' Ike Anigbogu: Recalled from Mad Ants
Anigbogu was recalled from the G League's Fort Wayne Made Ants on Friday.
Anigbogu will join the Pacers for Friday's game against the Spurs, but he is not expected to crack the rotation. Anigbogu has appeared in five games for Fort Wayne this season, averaging 12.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks across 30.7 minutes per game.
