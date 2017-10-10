Pacers' Ike Anigbogu: Records eight points, two blocks in debut
Anigbogu finished with eight points (3-3 FG, 2-2 FT), two assists and two blocks across 22 minutes during Monday's 107-97 preseason loss to the Pistons.
Anigbogu made his preseason debut Monday after missing the first two contests due to a sore knee. The 47th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft flashed his defensive upside Monday, though will struggle mightily trying to find minutes over the likes of Myles Turner, Al Jefferson, Thaddeus Young and Domantas Sabonis.
