Anigbogu finished with 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block across 35 minutes for the G League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants in the team's 117-105 loss to the Texas Legends on Wednesday.

It was the rookie center's first career double-double in his 18 appearances with Fort Wayne. With the Pacers not earmarking the 19-year-old for a spot in their rotation this season, Anigbogu is expected to continue logging significant minutes in the G League until further notice. The 6-foot-10, 250-pound center possesses strong athleticism and size, but he has yet to harness his physical gifts and turn into consistent production at the G League level.