Pacers' Ike Anigbogu: Sent back to G-League
Anigbogu was assigned to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the G-League on Tuesday, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
Anigbogu has appeared in just one game for the Pacers this season, so he'll head back to the G-League to see some more consistent run. The big man notched seven points and 11 rebounds in his lone game with the Mad Ants this season.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...