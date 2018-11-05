Anigbogu was assigned to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the G-League on Tuesday, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

Anigbogu has appeared in just one game for the Pacers this season, so he'll head back to the G-League to see some more consistent run. The big man notched seven points and 11 rebounds in his lone game with the Mad Ants this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories