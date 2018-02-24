Play

Anigbogu was reassigned to the G-League on Saturday.

The rookie out of UCLA is a project player and has not been a part of the Pacers' rotation at any point this season. He'll return to Fort Wayne, where he holds averages of 6.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 14 games.

