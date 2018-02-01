The Pacers assigned Anigbogu to the G League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Thursday.

A non-rotation player for the NBA squad during his rookie season, Anigbogu will join the G League team for its game Thursday against the Wisconsin Herd and will likely pick up major minutes. Anigbogu could rejoin the Pacers ahead of Friday's game against the Hornets, but don't expect him to see meaningful run unless a slew of Indiana big men succumb to injuries.