Pacers' Ike Anigbogu: Sent to G League
The Pacers assigned Anigbogu to the G League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Thursday.
A non-rotation player for the NBA squad during his rookie season, Anigbogu will join the G League team for its game Thursday against the Wisconsin Herd and will likely pick up major minutes. Anigbogu could rejoin the Pacers ahead of Friday's game against the Hornets, but don't expect him to see meaningful run unless a slew of Indiana big men succumb to injuries.
More News
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...